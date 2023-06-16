Westinghouse Electric has signed a contract with Kozloduy NPP - New Capacities a contract for preliminary engineering activities for the construction of a new reactor using the AP1000 technology at the site of the Bulgarian nuclear power plant.

The contract foresees an assessment of the possibilities for integrating the Bulgarian industry in the project for the construction of a new nuclear capacity with American technology and for the maximum use of the existing infrastructure at the Kozloduy NPP site.

Two reactors with Russian BBEP-1000 technology are currently operating at the site and there is a foundation for a third reactor.



The joint task force has already begun evaluating regulatory, licensing and design requirements and is developing an accelerated work schedule, Westinghouse Electric said in a statement.