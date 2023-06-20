The price increase of household electricity from July 1 will be between 4% and 5% due to the inclusion in the mix of more expensive electricity from TPP "Maritsa Iztok 2". It was done by the order of the former energy minister Rosen Hristov.

The announcement was made by the chairman of the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission Ivan Ivanov on Tuesday.

He pointed out that the regulator will not change the price of heating in the next 12 months.