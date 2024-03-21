“GERB firmly backs Mariya Gabriel and does not stand back from her nomination for prime minister! Talks would only be possible after an immediate public political apology and Assen Vassilev’s withdrawal from the [government-forming] negotiations and from his participation in a possible future cabinet!,” reads GERB’s response on their Facebook page to the earlier statement by Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria (CC-DB), in which they told GERB that the next steps in the efforts to form a government is GERB's responsibility and accused them of creating the current crisis.

According to GERB, “the responsibility to declare how we could proceed is mutual”. GERB argued that CC-DB have acted emotionally and irrationally and disregarded all agreements reached so far on the formation of a government on a joint mandate. GERB urged CC-DB to take responsibility for Assen Vassilev’s actions, distance themselves from him, so that they can draft a plan together that would be appropriate for addressing the crisis “that you purposefully created. It’s your turn now!” reads GERB’s statement.