“Mariya Gabriel made a huge political mistake, we should all look for a way out of it,” outgoing Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov told journalists in Brussels.

“It should be discussed in the course of the negotiations whether she could be prime minister, he added. I have heard that there is an idea to vote only Mariya Gabriel as prime minister. This would be a violation of the Constitution,” Denkov said. There is no elected prime minister, as long as there is no elected Council of Ministers, I hope we will come back to the negotiating table, he explained.

“The sensible solution is to sit at the negotiating table and start from the initial position,” Denkov noted again. “I am ready for reasonable compromises that will lead to a working government,” he stressed.

“We are waiting for an invitation from the mandate holders to resume the negotiations for a government, we are available as long as there is a desire,” Denkov said upon his arrival to participate in the two-day European Council meeting.

Om Thursday Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria circulated a position in which they addressed their colleagues from GERB-SDU saying, "It is your responsibility to say how we can continue."

GERB-UDF responded that talks are possible only after an immediate public political apology and after the withdrawal of Assen Vassilev from the negotiations and from his participation in a possible future cabinet. GERB stands firmly behind Mariya Gabriel, the formation said.