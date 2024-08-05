The parliamentary group of the ITN party returned the third cabinet-forming mandate unfulfilled. Now President Rumen Radev is to continue with the procedure of appointing a caretaker government and scheduling a seventh early parliamentary election.



According to the latest amendments to the Constitution, the President, in consultation with parliamentary groups and on the proposal of the candidate for caretaker prime minister, appoints a caretaker government and schedules new elections within two months.

The President has a very limited list of persons from which the caretaker Prime Minister can be chosen - the Speaker of the National Assembly, the Governor or Deputy Governor of the Bulgarian National Bank, the President or Deputy President of the Court of Auditors and the Ombudsman or his deputy.



Today, Rumen Radev held talks with the National Assembly Speaker Raya Nazaryan, who is the first name on the list of potential caretaker prime ministers. She refuses to take the post.

