Caretaker Minister of Finance and Deputy Prime Minister Lyudmila Petkova has agreed to remain in office in the next caretaker government. Petkova has accepted the invitation of the nominee for prime minister Goritsa Grancharova-Kozhareva.

It is possible that Lyudmila Petkova will also retain the position of Deputy Prime Minister in the new cabinet.

Goritsa Grancharova-Kozhareva, nominated by President Rumen Radev as the next caretaker PM, has six days to choose ministers for the cabinet.