Debora Mihailova, who was brutally slashed with a dummy knife, is one of the victims of violence mentioned by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in her address on the International Day against violence against women.

One of three women is a victim of violence at some point in her life, Von der Leyen said in a video message published on the European Commission's website.

"On this day, let us remember that behind every number there is a face, a name and a story - women like Giulia Cecchetin in Italy, Debora Mihailova in Bulgaria and Gisele Pellico in France", said Von der Leyen. She added that women survivors of violence deserve refuge, support and justice and must be heard.

"Their stories must be told. This is the way to break the silence. This is the way to end violence. Today and every day we stand by the victims," said Von der Leyen.

