In the Sofia region, residents of the capital's Dragalevtsi district, the villages of Kiliite, Simeonovo-Dragalevtsi and Yarema, and the villages of Vladaya, Plana, Pasarel, Zheleznitsa and Bistritsa have been without electricity since yesterday due to heavy snowfall.

The town of Samokov and the ski resort of Borovets were also without power until midday on Thursday. The resort will remain closed for th whole day.

Parts of Botevgrad and Vratsa and the municipalities of Lovech, Ugarchin, Lukovit, Yablanitsa, Teteven, Apriltsi and Troyan were also without power.

The snowfall has also caused problems for rail transport. Traffic is temporarily suspended between Tsareva Livada and Gabrovo stations due to fallen branches and a lack of voltage in the power grid.



