Distinguished professionals from the film and television industry are gathering for a historic event in Bulgaria this month. United Media, the leading media company in Southeast Europe, in collaboration with Nova Broadcasting Group will welcome the International Emmy Awards® in Sofia for the very first time on June 19th, when a jury featuring leading experts in film, production and television will evaluate projects in the Semi-Final round in the Comedy category for the prestigious awards. In accordance with the rules of the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, the names of the jury members will be revealed after the selection process is completed.

Days before the prestigious event Aleksandra Subotić, CEO of United Media, shared: “We are extremely proud that United Media brought the International Emmy® Awards Semi-Final Judging to Southeast Europe four years ago-pioneering this prestigious initiative in the region. Since then, we have approached every edition with great ambition and passion, organizing remarkable and unforgettable events in Dubrovnik, Athens, and Pula. This year, for the very first time, we are bringing the International Emmys to Bulgaria. This continued collaboration reflects our strong position as the region’s leading media and production company, with over €200 million invested in original content last year alone. With more than 120 media outlets across Southeast Europe, we are dedicated to developing bold, high-quality programming that resonates both locally and globally. We’re especially proud that last year, our company was among the nominees at the International Emmys in the News and Current Affairs category, thanks to an investigative report produced by NOVA Bulgaria - the very host of this year’s event. We are confident that the Sofia event will once again bring together exceptional professionals from across Europe, celebrating storytelling, talent, and the creative spirit that moves our industry forward.”

CEO of Nova Broadcasting Group Krasimira Hadzhiyska added: “We are incredibly proud to be welcoming so many professionals in Sofia for this memorable occasion. We are honored to host a Semi-Final Round of Judging for one of the 16 prestigious categories of the International Emmy Awards. Nova Broadcasting Group's deep commitment to developing the television and film industry is evident in its pioneering role and continuous engagement in such significant international processes. Our involvement in hosting this Emmy judging round underscores our dedication to fostering cinematic excellence and solidifying Bulgaria's position as a vibrant hub for the global film and television community.”

Dubrovnik, Athens and Pula proudly hosted the prestigious judging round over the past three years. This marks the fourth consecutive year that United Media – the media arm of the premier telecom and media provider in the region United Group participated in the selection process for the world’s most esteemed television awards. Now, Sofia is becoming the focal point, set to bring together numerous celebrities for a gala dinner following the judging, among which TV personalities, actors, producers, directors and screenwriters and notable guests. Professionals from more than ten countries on two continents will gather for an evening where heritage meets excellence among the treasures of Bulgaria.

ABOUT UNITED MEDIA:

United Media is a part of United Group and the leading media company in Southeast Europe, with a presence in eight countries. With 4,200 employees, United Media produces more than 40,000 hours of original content every year which is distributed to a market of more than 40 million people by leading international operators and Free-to-air distribution. The company has more than 120 media in its portfolio - more than 60 television channels, 45 portals that are leaders in terms of attendance in the countries where they operate, 9 printed editions and 5 radio stations. It builds on this extensive portfolio to offer unique and competitive advertising opportunities.

ABOUT NOVA BROADCASTING GROUP:

Nova Broadcasting Group is one of the biggest multi-play media and technology companies in Bulgaria, part of United Media portfolio. The group is undergoing a period of extremely dynamic development, offering its clients and partners a rich variety of media outlets – 11 TV channels, four radio stations, multiple websites and digital platforms, and two print editions. Nova Broadcasting Group creates series in almost all genres and in recent years has been actively supporting the Bulgarian film industry and its development.

ABOUT THE INTERNATIONAL ACADEMY OF TELEVISION ARTS AND SCIENCES:

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences recognizes excellence in television produced outside of the United States with the prestigious Emmy® Award at the International Emmy® Awards Gala held in New York City, every November. Currently celebrating programming across varied areas including Comedy, Documentary, Drama, Kids, News, Non-Scripted Entertainment, Performances and Short-Form, it also presents two Special Awards, the International Emmy® Directorate, and Founders Awards.

Beyond its awards activity, the International Academy is a membership-based organization comprised of leading media and entertainment figures from 60+ countries from all sectors of television for whom it organizes a series of high-level business, networking, and social events throughout the world and online. For more information go to iemmys.tv.

Редактор: Райна Аврамова