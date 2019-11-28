It’s a Boy! 💙👶💙 Streams of joy and gratitude poured down our cheeks as, yesterday, we finally welcomed into our nest, our little angel. 👼 He chose to arrive unexpectedly at 34 weeks in the middle of the night in a remote area surrounded by nature. During this storm, in which we almost gave birth to a premature baby in the car, heading towards the nearest hospital, we felt unconditional love and grace embrace us; holding us in its pure light. ✨✨✨ Since November 15th, it has been an intense journey at different hospitals, praying for our babys recovery and wishing him to become stronger and healthier, but we felt divinely guided all along the way and supported by many angels, whom we are infinitely grateful for. 🙏 My hubby and I didn’t share anything as we didn’t want to worry anyone until our baby was safe and out of danger. This experience has been a conviction of the power of transformation of all things into LOVE when our mind, heart, body, and soul are in alignment. Now our beautiful baby boy is with us, safe, protected, loved and in peace✌ We are in Bliss, we are in Gratitude, and we are in LOVE with our sweet angel that is revealing to us unraveling Wisdom and Truth of many life's miracles on our beautiful planet Earth. 🌈 Thank you to God and the Universe for blessing us with this miracle of Life in Divine timing.🙏💜🌎🌈 🦋✨ #Peace #Bliss #UnconditionalLove #Gratitude #Transformative #Journey #Divine #Union #SacredBirth #SacredSpace #NewHumanity #NewWorld #Consciousness

