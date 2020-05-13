The new COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria over the last 24 hours are 65. Of them, 25 people were hospitalized, national coronavirus task force secretary Assoc. Prof. Dimo Dimov announced on Wednesday.

Among the newly confirmed cases are 9 children and 7 medical staff. Twenty-three more people have recovered.



The total number of laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases in Bulgaria is 2,069. There are 96 casualties. A total of 365 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 51 of them are in intensive care units.