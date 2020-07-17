Bulgarian MPs have adopted at first reading two new bills for changes to the Law on Social Services, submitted by GERB and the United Patriots.

According to the United Patriots, non-governmental organizations will not be able to provide social services and rapid judicial control will be introduced in cases of children taken away from parents. With the approved proposals, the term for creation of a national map for social services and financing under the new standards is extended.

