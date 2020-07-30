According to an order by the Minister of Health, starting July 31, citizens of Ukraine and Jordan can enter Bulgaria without a PCR test. Citizens of North Macedonia, Serbia, Albania, Kosovo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Moldova, Israel and Kuwait can enter with a negative PCR test done not more than 72 hours before arrival.

These people must present at the border a document containing the names of the person, information about the laboratory that performed the test, the date on which it was done, and fields “method” (PCR) and “result” (Negative).

PCR test is not required and no quarantine is required for people arriving from EU countries, the UK, Schengen countries, as well as Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, the Republic of Korea, Thailand, Tunisia and Uruguay.