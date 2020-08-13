171 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours, out of 5,108 PCR tests performed, data of the Single Coronavirus Information Portal show. The highest number of new infections is registered in Varna - 33, followed by Sofia - 31 and Blagoevgrad - 23 cases.

834 people are receiving medical treatment in hospitals, 63 of whom in intensive care units. 11 people diagnosed with COVID-19 passed away in the past 24 hours in Bulgaria. 325 patients have recovered from the infection in the past 24 hours.

The total number of COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic reached 13,893. The number of active cases now stands at 4,932.