176 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Bulgaria over the past 24 hours, or 2.99 % of the 5,877 PCR tests performed, indicate single information portal data.

The biggest number of newly registered cases is in Blagoevgrad – 35, followed by Sofia city - 30, and Varna- 14.14,069 is the number of coronavirus cases confirmed in Bulgaria since the start of the pandemic. Of them 4,684 are active.

2 people have died over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll up to 484.

824 patients with coronavirus are in hospital, 63 in ICU. 422 people have recovered from coronavirus over the past 24 hours, bringing the number of recoveries up to 8,901.