Певицата съобщи добрата новина в подкаста си
Британската певица Джос Стоун очаква първо дете от приятеля си, американския музикант Коуди Далус, предаде ЮПИ. 33- годишната изпълнителка лично сподели вестта, че ще става майка, в поредния епизод от подкаста си A Cuppa Happy, съобщава БТА.
In our 9th episode I talk to @deliciouslyella who is a British food blogger and now entrepreneur under the brand Deliciously Ella. Ella managed to pull her self out of deep depression and fix a debilitating illness through changing her diet and her attitude. Very inspiring lady. She shows us there is hope for everyone. There's a lot to listen to and enjoy in this episode. Many thanks to Eleanor for some good conversations. Don’t miss out and subscribe now! https://apple.co/2EeU7g3 #linkinprofile #ACuppaHappy #podcast
Джос Стоун разговаря с предприемачът, автор и инфлуенсър Ела Милс, която е бременна с второто си дете. В разговора си с Милс Стоун тя споделя: "Аз също ще имам бебче. Толкова се вълнувам да поговоря с теб, защото не познавам много бременни жени".
I wanted to let you know a bit more about why I'm partnering with @weledauk for my Cuppa Happy podcast - I'm so pleased about this because it's important to work with brands that feel right to me. Weleda is the original green beauty brand, cruelty-free, sustainable, with no synthetic ingredients or artificial additives in any products. Weleda has been growing plants organically and sustainably to create beautiful natural and organic cosmetics for nearly 100 years! They're all really wonderful, totally natural, smell amazing, and there are ranges for everyone from babies to oldies! #youarenature #weledaskinfood #weledauk #ad 💚💚💚
Певицата разкрива, че е в 17-ата седмица от бременността си и наскоро е спряло да й се гади "през цялото време". "Сега се чувствам отлично. Не е ли щуро усещането, че нещо расте вътре в теб?", допълва Джос Стоун.
