In our 9th episode I talk to @deliciouslyella who is a British food blogger and now entrepreneur under the brand Deliciously Ella. Ella managed to pull her self out of deep depression and fix a debilitating illness through changing her diet and her attitude. Very inspiring lady. She shows us there is hope for everyone. There's a lot to listen to and enjoy in this episode. Many thanks to Eleanor for some good conversations. Don’t miss out and subscribe now! https://apple.co/2EeU7g3 #linkinprofile #ACuppaHappy #podcast

