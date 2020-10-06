Певицата съобщи добрата новина в подкаста си

Британската певица Джос Стоун очаква първо дете от приятеля си, американския музикант Коуди Далус, предаде ЮПИ. 33- годишната изпълнителка лично сподели вестта, че ще става майка, в поредния епизод от подкаста си A Cuppa Happy, съобщава БТА.


Джос Стоун разговаря с предприемачът, автор и инфлуенсър Ела Милс, която е бременна с второто си дете. В разговора си с Милс Стоун тя споделя: "Аз също ще имам бебче. Толкова се вълнувам да поговоря с теб, защото не познавам много бременни жени".

Певицата разкрива, че е в 17-ата седмица от бременността си и наскоро е спряло да й се гади "през цялото време". "Сега се чувствам отлично. Не е ли щуро усещането, че нещо расте вътре в теб?", допълва Джос Стоун.

