Те целят да съберат средства за лечението на животни, пострадали при опустошителните пожари
Австралийските пожарникари отново събраха погледите и предизвикаха вниманието на всички жени по света, заснемайки поредния годишен, невероятно горещ календар.
ГОРЕЩИЯ КАЛЕНДАР НА АВСТРАЛИЙСКИТЕ ПОЖАРНИКАРИ ВИЖТЕ ТУК
Красиви, голи, с божествени тела и униформи, смелите мъже са и невероятно симпатични, гушнали различни животинки - коала, кенгуру, кученца, котенца...
Огнеборци се снимаха за най-горещия календар на 2019 г. (ГАЛЕРИЯ)
Календарът за 2021 година има мисия и тя е събирането на средства за лечението на животни, пострадали при опустошителните пожари в Австралия през 2019 и началото на 2020 година. Огнената стихия изпепели огромни площи гори. Над 1 милиард животни намериха смъртта си при ужасните пожари, пише DarikNews.bg.
Най-запомнящите се таксиметрови шофьори на Ню Йорк (СНИМКИ)
Gold Coast and Brisbane residents we need your help! Due to all the events of this year we have not been able to have access to as many rescue animals as we do normally. We are calling upon your beloved puppies, dogs, kittens and cats to come to the rescue so that we can achieve our annual goal of creating a dog and a cat calendar which help to raise money for animal refuges. If you have a pet who has an unusual look then we would love to meet them at our photoshoot in August. They must be very friendly and able to snuggle up to a firefighter. They must also be confident in an unfamiliar bushland setting as the photoshoot takes place in the Gold Coast Hinterland. Both yourself and your pet would be required on site for 2hrs on the day. *At the moment we cant give you the exact dates in August we would need you and your pets as Coronavirus border restrictions are constantly changing and we are having to adjust our schedule for the firefighters coming from interstate. If you could please upload a photo of your gorgeous fur baby in the comments section of our Facebook post and we will be choosing the lucky few over the next week and making contact with you via facebook messenger. We can't wait to meet you and your gorgeous pets! *Full length version of video can be seen on our Facebook page... Australian Firefighters Calendar .... Good luck! #rescueanimals #cats #kittens #dogs #puppies #australianfirefighterscalendar #firefighters #australia #goldcoast #brisbane #photoshoot
Цената на един календар е 22 долара, а парите от продажбите ще бъдат насочени към организации, грижещи се за дивата природа.
Първият благотворителен календар със секси огнеборци се появява през 1993 г., а днес вече той се е превърнал в световна сензация, най-вече сред жените – ценителки на мъжката красота.
Today is our last day of shooting the 2021 calendars! 🎉 A huge thank you to all the firefighters who were able to come! ❤️👨🏼🚒 We have welcomed a new firie Mal and also sadly missed others who couldn’t be here this year due to COVID border restrictions ☹️ Calendars will be on sale in October! We can’t wait and we thank you for your patience in this strange year! 🥰
Всяка година желание за участие изявяват хиляди мъже от цяла Австралия, но само 24-ма от тях биват избрани.
Абонирайте се БЕЗПЛАТНО за информационния бюлетин на nova.bg ТУК, за да получавате най-важните новини от деня на електронната си поща.
За още новини харесайте страницата ни във Facebook ТУК.