At a briefing after a meeting of the Council of Ministers, Chief Health Inspector Angel Kunchev said that the COVID-19 morbidity in Bulgaria has fallen below 600 per 100,000 population for the first time in 3-4 weeks. This way this country has dropped from 11th to 12th place in terms of morbidity in the EU.

3280 new COVID-19 cases registerd

Kunchev pointed out that the 14-day mortality rate remains high and according to this indicator Bulgaria remains first in the EU. Following the introduction of additional anti-epidemic measures on November 27, a decline in the number of people with coronavirus infection in hospitals and intensive care wards, as well as in mortality rate, is expected in 10-14 days.

Kardzhali district is the first to leave the red zone for the past three weeks, Assoc. Prof. Angel Kunchev said. Meanwhile the National Assembly adopted at first reading legislative changes to temporarily make the supply of vaccines and tests for COVID-19 exempt from VAT.