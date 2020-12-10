Nearly 48% of first-line employees in hospitals have shown interest in receiving a vaccine against Covid-19. This was announced by the Minister of Health Kostadin Angelov at a meeting of the parliamentary committee on health.

Minister Angelov pointed out that Bulgaria was prepared to accept the first shipment of vaccines. This is expected to happen in the first days of 2021.

Physicians are among the first to be covered by coronavirus vaccination under the National Vaccination Plan.