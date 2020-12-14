Bulgaria has received nearly 1,200,000 antigen tests, Minister of Health Kostadin Angelov announced on Monday. Next week, positive rapid antigen tests are expected to be equated with PCR tests. GPs will also issue referrals for them.

COVID-19: 30% positive PCR tests reported

The results of the antigen tests will also enter the COVID-19 morbidity registries. Minister Angelov pointed out that the vaccine, which is expected in Bulgaria, has passed all phases of clinical trials and is very reliable.

Minister Angelov said he was against the easing of restrictive measures after December 21, when the current partial lockdown with closed restaurants and shopping centers, e-learning and closed kindergartens and nurseries ends.