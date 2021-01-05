"Parliamentary elections should be held on March 28 and there is no reason to look for excuses. President Radev already announced that the regular elections should be held on March 28 next year. If he is now wondering how to postpone the elections he can do so. It is entirely within his powers. No one can forecast what would happen on March 28, including the World Health Organization, let alone Health Minister Angelov”, Bulgaria’s Premier Boyko Borissov said in Veliko Tarnovo.

“March 28 has been already announced as an election date. We are getting ready for elections and preparing the medical protocol for this date. "If someone could forecast what will happen on March 28, he would be the head of the World Health Organization," Premier Borissov said further.