Bulgarian actress Maria Bakalova received the best supporting female role award by the National Society of Film Critics (an American film critic organization) for her performance at the Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, DPA reported.

The talented twenty-four year-old Bulgarian actress graduated from the National Academy of Theater and Film Arts. She applied for the casting at the last minute and was chosen among 600 female applicants from all over the world. Bakalova plays Tutar Sagdiyev, the 15-year-old daughter of the titular Kazakh journalist portrayed by Sacha Baron Cohen.

In her spare time, Bakalova trained rhythmic gymnastics, played the flute and studied contemporary ballet at the National School of Performing Arts in Burgas.