105 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours out of 1,629 PCR and rapid antigen tests performed. 6.45% of the tests have returned positive.

The highest number of coronavirus infections was registered in Sofia-30, followed by Varna-14, show data of the Single Coronavirus Information Portal updated at midnight.

695 people have recovered and 29 patients have died in the past 24 hours. 4,025 patients are in hospitals, including 380 in intensive care units. There are 65,126 active cases of coronavirus infection at present.

13,473 people have been inoculated against COVID-19 in Bulgaria.