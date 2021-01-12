620 new coronavirus cases have been registered in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours. A total of 7804 tests were performed - 3491 PCR and 4313 antigen. The most of the newly infected are from the cities of Sofia, Blagoevgrad and Plovdiv.

The battle with the disease lost 106 infected patients and 2,583 were cured. Currently, 4,046 people with COVID-19 are being treated in hospitals across the country, 375 of them - in intensive care wards.

688 more people were vaccinated, bringing their total number to 14,161.