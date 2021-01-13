Bulgaria’s cabinet has approved changes to the Ordinance on the secondment and posting of workers to another EU country, a country from the European Economic Area and Switzerland.

Thus, the Bulgarian legislation is synchronized with Directive 2018/957 /EU. Seconded and posted workers are now granted the same working conditions as local workers.

The right to basic and additional remuneration, which include all obligatory elements according to the legislation of the host country, will be guaranteed for the seconded persons.