A new personal document "Bulgarian origin card" will give foreigners of Bulgarian descent the right to work, study and reside in Bulgaria. The idea was adopted at first reading by the National Assembly on Wednesday.

Bulgarians from Bulgarian historical communities who were not born in the country and people who emigrated after 1989 will be able to receive the card

The procedure for getting the special card will be similar to the process of issuing Bulgarian personal documents. It will be preceded by а certificate of Bulgarian origin issued by the State Agency for Bulgarians Abroad.