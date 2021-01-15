Bulgaria's ruling party GERB and its partner United Patriots submitted to the National Assembly draft amendments to the State of Emergency Act so that quarantined people in the country could vote in the parliamentary election on April 4.

Those people should cast their votes in mobile ballot boxes or special polling stations, Daniela Daritkova, chair of the GERB parliamentary group explained.

The draft bill also enables Bulgarians abroad and those whose identity papers have expired to be able use them for identification on election day.