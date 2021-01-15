The requirement for a negative COVID-19 test for all arrivals in England and Scotland, including from Bulgaria, was postponed and will now come into effect at 4 AM (GMT) on 18 January, the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry has announced.

The test must be performed no more than 72 hours before leaving the country of departure, and the result must be presented in English, French or Spanish. The test must meet performance standards of ≥97% specificity and ≥80% sensitivity. A negative test is required to board any form of transportation. If no test is presented transport companies can deny transportation.