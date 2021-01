Russian President Vladimir Putin has appointed 67-year-old Eleonora Mitrofanova as ambassador of the Russian Federation to Bulgaria.

Mitrofanova graduated from the Moscow State Institute of International Relations. She started a diplomatic service back in 2003. In the period 2009 to 2016 she was chair of the Executive Board of UNESCO. From 2017 to 2020, she headed the Rossotrudnichestvo service, which takes care of Russians abroad.