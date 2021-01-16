Compared to other European countries, the restrictive measures against COVID-19 in Bulgaria are liberal and they yield results, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said in Razlog.

He also said that from January 31st, students from 5th to 12th grade will probably start in-person classes.

"We have adopted another strategy with the National Operational Headquarters - during this time we are building schools, kindergartens, and people are working. If we let the students study, it will be very good," the prime minister said.