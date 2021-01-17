233 new cases of coronavirus have been identified in the last 24 hours with 4,628 tests, data from the National Coronavirus Information Portal show. 150 samples taken by PCR and 83 by antigen tests returned positive.

The highest number of newly infected people is in Sofia - 55, followed by Silistra - 23 and Pazardzhik - 20. There are six infected medics and with them the total number of infections among medical staff reaches 9,262.

296 people have been cured and 17 people have died in the past 24 hours. There are currently 3,485 patients in hospital, with 340 of them in intensive care units.

So far, 18,332 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19, of which 206 in the last 24 hours.