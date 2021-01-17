COVID-19 survivors have immunity for between three and five months, while vaccines protect for at least 6-7 months, Prof. Ilko Getov, representative of the European Medicines Agency in Sofia told NOVA.

He voiced a hope that it would be possible to have a medicine against coronavirus this year.

He added Bulgaria had ordered the highest number of the AstraZeneca vaccines because the company was the first to start developing the product.

The expert recommended a gradual loosening of the restrictive measures.