Bulgaria's Foreign Ministry has started organizing the parliamentary elections abroad so that Bulgarians living outside the country can vote despite the difficult epidemic situation, the press center of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced.

Heads of foreign missions have already been tasked with seeking the consent of the host countries to open polling stations not only in embassies and consulates, but also outside them.

A working group in the ministry must prepare a draft budget for the elections abroad, which will provide funds for disinfection and PCR tests for the members of the section commissions.

Bulgarians abroad will be able to find out more about the voting conditions on the Foreign Ministry's page in the "Elections" section.