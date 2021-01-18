The number of serious road accidents in Bulgaria has decreased by 15%. In 2020, road traffic fatalities amounted to 466, which is 164 people less than in 2019, the Minister of Interior Hristo Terziiski said during an inspection in Plovdiv district.

"Fewer road traffic fatalities (450) were registered in 1961 only", Minister Terziyski noted. However, there are now 15 million cars more on the Bulgarian roads, commented Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, who also participated at the inspection, BTA reported.