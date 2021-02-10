Stricter restrictive measures enter in force in the town of Kyustendil for fourteen days. The new measures are adopted due to the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the district city, BTA reported.

By decision of the Regional Operational Headquarters, people are required to wear masks in outdoor public places such as streets and parks as of Febriary 10. Anyone who enters the local hospitals will undergo temperature checks. However, no Police checkpoints will be set up at the entrances of Kyustendil.

58 patients have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the city in the past 24 hours. A total of 75 patients are being treated in the COVID-19 ward at a local hospital. Two patients are in intensive care.