4,375 new cases of coronavirus were registered in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours, which is 25.55% of the 17,120 tests performed, according to the data.

Most of the newly registered infection cases are in Sofia – 1,105, followed by Plovdiv - 367, Burgas - 364, and Varna - 362.

Currently, there are 9,125 COVID-19 patients in hospitals as 743 of them are in intensive care. 106 people with coronavirus died in the past 24 hours and 2,709 recovered.

401,309 vaccines have already been administered in this country, while the total number of people vaccinated with a second dose has reached 79,977.