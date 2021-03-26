A total of 3,988 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours. Most of the newly infected are from Sofia, Plovdiv, Burgas and Varna.

In hospitals across the country remain 9,281 patients, 769 of them - in intensive care units.

99 more infected people died in the past 24 hours. Those who recovered were 2,161.

14,292 more vaccines have been given. Since the start of the immunization campaign the number of the doses has reached 415,601.