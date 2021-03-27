4,129 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours out of 18,656 tests performed, indicate data of the Single Coronavirus Information Portal.

22% of the tests have returned positive result.

The highest number of new infections was reported in Sofia-1,110, followed by Plovdiv-342, Varna-325 and Burgas-269. There are 9,430 patients in hospital, as 751 of them are in intensive care units.

2,279 people have recovered and 89 patients have died in the past 24 hours.

There are 65,181 active cases of COVID-19. 14,627 vaccines have been administered in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of inoculations against COVID-19 to 430,228.