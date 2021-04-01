The winter is to come back to Bulgaria at the weekend. A Mediterranean cyclone will cause a short-term drop in temperatures on Sunday and on Monday morning.

On the day of the parliamentary vote – April 4, it will be cloudy and it will rain almost all over the country. The rain will mix with snow in the Fore-Balkan and high regions in Western Bulgaria. Snow cover in some mountainous areas will reach 15-20 cm.

Spring snow is also expected in Sofia region, in the surrounding hills to the west to Pernik, north to Petrohan and east to Vitinja.