3,694 is the number of newly registered COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours, or 19.97% of the 18,502 tests performed, Single Coronavirus Information Portal data show.

The highest number of newly registered infections is in Sofia-city – 942, followed by Varna - 352 and Plovdiv - 281.

10,152 coronavirus patients are being treated in hospital, of them 747 in intensive care. 166 coronavirus patients have died in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll in the country to 13,313.

2,534 have recovered, bringing the number of recoveries from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic in Bulgaria to 262,095.

13,559 doses of vaccine have been administered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of vaccinations in the country to 486,000, of them – 97,407 re-vaccinations.