Tsvetana Pironkova will start participation directly in the main scheme of the tournament on green clay in Charleston, USA next week. The tournament is part of the WTA 500 series.

Pironkova managed to enter the tournament after Venus Williams decided to quit her participation in it. Previously, Bulgaria's best athlete for 2020 was first on the waiting list for the main draw and had to start from the qualifications.

This will be Pironkova's debut at the tournament in South Carolina. Pironkova is 131st in the world rankings, but on April 5 she will climb to number 115.