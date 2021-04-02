-
Даниел Моралес си тръгна от ЦСКА
-
ОТ ДВЕТЕ СЦЕНИ: Балет и театър - първата и голямата любов на Василена Винченцо (ВИДЕО)
-
НА РАЗХОДКА ПРИ ЖИВОТНИТЕ: Нови защитени видове в столичния зоопарк (ВИДЕО)
-
ДЕН НА ДЕТСКАТА КНИГА: Празникът се почита по цял свят повече от 50 години (ВИДЕО)
-
ДОКТОРСКИЯТ ПАМЕТНИК В СОФИЯ: История и посвещение
-
Да се вгледаш отблизо: София Грънчарова представя изложба от градски фрагменти (ВИДЕО)
-
"КОВЪНТ ГАРДЪН": Хорът на операта пя на покрива на сградата (ВИДЕО)
Photo: Archive
This will be her debut at the tournament in South Carolina
Tsvetana Pironkova will start participation directly in the main scheme of the tournament on green clay in Charleston, USA next week. The tournament is part of the WTA 500 series.
Pironkova managed to enter the tournament after Venus Williams decided to quit her participation in it. Previously, Bulgaria's best athlete for 2020 was first on the waiting list for the main draw and had to start from the qualifications.
This will be Pironkova's debut at the tournament in South Carolina. Pironkova is 131st in the world rankings, but on April 5 she will climb to number 115.