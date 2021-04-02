465 polling stations have been opened in 69 countries for the forthcoming Parliamentary elections in Bulgaria on April 4.

9 polling stations were set up in Vienna. 69 polling stations were set up in 51 towns in Germany.There were more than 50 polling stations in the UK during prevous elections. However, only 35 polling stations were opened this year, because the United Kingdom is not part of the European Union anymore.

Many polling stations abroad were set up thanks to the cooperation between the Bulgarian embassies, consulates general and the Bulgarian community.