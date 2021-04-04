1,919 is the number of newly-registered coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, or 18% of the 10,648 tests performed, data from the Single Coronavirus Information Portal show.

The highest number of new infections is in Sofia - 481, Burgas – 256, in Varna – 216 and in Plovdiv - 161.

10,521 coronavirus patients are being treated in hospital, of them 758 in intensive care. 69 have died bringing the death toll to 13,507.

3,484 have recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries since the start of the epidemic to 269,575. The number of active cases is 69,177.

3,993 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number to 502,078.