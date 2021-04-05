6 political parties are sure to enter the new Bulgarian parliament, according to the parallel vote tabulation of Gallup International with 100% of the Gallup representative sample.

The GERB-SDS coalition won the parliamentary elections with 25.2%.

"There Are Such People" is second with 17.5%, followed by BSP - 15.2%, MRF (Movement for Rights and Freedoms) - 11.0% and Democratic Bulgaria - 10.5 %.

The 4% barrier to entering parliament is overcome also "Stand up! Thugs Out!" with 4.9 percent of the votes.

GERB-SDS will have 72 seats in the new parliament, "There are Such People" - 50, BSP - 43, MRF - 31, Democratic Bulgaria - 30 and "Stand up! Thugs Out! ”- 14.

VMRO received 3.9% of the votes and remains outside the new National Assembly.

With 54.63% of the section protocols processed, the results of "Information Services" announced by Bulgaria's Central Election Commission show the following interim data:

GERB/ SDS - 24.88%

There Are Such People -18.74%

BSP - 14.91%

Democratic Bulgaria - 10.53%

MRF - 8.99%

"Stand up! Thugs Out!" - 4.98%