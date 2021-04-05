Bulgaria's Prime Minister Boyko Borissov called for consolidation and stability in his first comment on the results of the parliamentary elections late last night. In a statement in his Facebook account, Borissov demanded the creation of a government of experts to manage the country's exit from the pandemic by the end of the year.

The leader of the second political force "There Are Such People", Slavi Trifonov, wrote on social media that he had isolated himself because he had symptoms of COVID-19. His party officials said they would not form a coalition with GERB and BSP.

За да не си задавате излишни въпроси тази вечер: Имам симптоми на ковид и си правя необходимите изследвания. И тъй като... Posted by Слави Т. Трифонов on Sunday, 4 April 2021

The BSP for Bulgaria, which is third in the elections, said it would not comment on preliminary election results.

Mustafa Karadaya, leader of the fourth political force in the new parliament, the Movement for Rights and Freedoms, commented that "Bulgarian voters voted for change. We from the MRF also bet on change. For more than four years we have been talking about the need for normalcy in politics and the restoration of democracy. It's all an option."

"If everyone fulfills their commitments in the election campaign, GERB will not be able to form a cabinet," Hristo Ivanov, co-chairman of Democratic Bulgaria, told BNR.