Bulgaria has registered a total of 740 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. 17.9% of the 4,129 tests performed returned positive, according to the Unified Information Portal.

Most new infections are in Sofia-city - 267, followed by Varna - 74 and Burgas - 67.

The number of active cases currently stands at 68,977. There are 10,649 people being treated in hospital as 747 patients are in intensive care units.

The death toll for the last 24 hours with established coronavirus is 82 people. The number of cured persons is 858.

The overall number of vaccinations has reached 503,570. A total of 1,492 people were jabbed in the last 24 hours. Persons who have received both doses amount to 100,887.