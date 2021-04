An earthquake with a magnitude of 3,5 on the Richter scale was registered in Bulgaria's Blagoevgrad region at 02:31 a.m., the National Institute of Geophysics, Geodesy and Geography of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences reported.

The epicenter of the quake was 14.2 km southwest of the town of Blagoevgrad and 87 km from Sofia. Its depth was 13 km.