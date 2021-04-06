During the last 24 hours, Bulgaria has reported 3,860 new cases of coronavirus infection with 19,210 tests, according to data from the Unified Information Portal. 20% of the samples gave a positive result.



The highest number of newly infected people is in Sofia - 1029, in Plovdiv - 384, in Varna - 251, in Stara Zagora - 227 and in Ruse - 167.

A total of 2,996 people have been cured. 197 people have died in the past 24 hours. There are currently 10,402 patients in hospital as 734 of them in intensive care units.

58 medics have been infected with COVID-19 yesterday out of a total of 12,203 since the beginning of the epidemic.

A total of 6,479 people were vaccinated yesterday. So far, the overall number of vaccinations has reached 510,049, of which 102,427 persons received both doses.