A total of 4,004 new coronavirus cases have been registered in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours. The positive samples are 22.7% of 17,576 tested.

2,759 more infected people were cured and 132 lost the battle with the virus.

In hospitals across the country remain 10,355 people, 755 of them - in intensive care units.

The doses of vaccines given in the last 24 hours are 9,586.