The government has allocated EUR 23.5 million euros for the purchase of additional quantities of the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer/Biontech, the government's press service reports. The money will be enough for 1,533,037 doses of the vaccine.

Another decision of the cabinet states that conditions would be created for the payment of the additional remuneration of 500 euros for the medical and non-medical staff in the COVID wards, as well as for vaccination against coronavirus in case of possible extension of the epidemic situation after April 30.